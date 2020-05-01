Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,087 shares of company stock worth $32,030,631. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cerner by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

