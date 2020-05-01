ChainX (PCX) Price Down 4.7% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00012661 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02416590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00197640 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 4,864,800 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org.

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

