Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 135,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. 1,998,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,456. Check Cap has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Check Cap will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

