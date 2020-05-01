Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,751. The stock has a market cap of $418.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.