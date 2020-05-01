Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 251,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $10.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $427.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.99. Chemed has a one year low of $320.70 and a one year high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.