Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,950,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 17,150,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Chemours by 61.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CC. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 2,597,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,234. Chemours has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

