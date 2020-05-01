Chiasma (CHMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Chiasma to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Chiasma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chiasma stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. 208,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,365. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $230.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

