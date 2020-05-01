Chiliz (CHZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.46 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Chiliz has a market cap of $34.70 million and $3.46 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.36 or 0.02414403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00062966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,626 tokens.

Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

