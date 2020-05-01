China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

LFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. CLSA upgraded China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

