China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of CHL opened at $39.97 on Friday. China Mobile has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.1106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

