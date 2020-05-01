Chronologic Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a total market cap of $120,668.88 and $303.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.36 or 0.02414403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,232,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,823 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

