Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 2.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Shares of D opened at $77.13 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

