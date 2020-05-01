Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 2.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra raised their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

