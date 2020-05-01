Chronos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $162.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average of $168.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

