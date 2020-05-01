Cigna (NYSE:CI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.00-18.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $18.00-18.60 EPS.

Shares of CI traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.62. 898,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,265. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.10.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

