Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

Shares of CI traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,349. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average is $190.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after buying an additional 229,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,067,000 after buying an additional 139,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

