Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 944,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $741.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

