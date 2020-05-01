Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CTRN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 2.11%.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $40,540.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,675.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Citi Trends by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 167,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

