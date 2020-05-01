Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 24,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of C stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. 28,066,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,226,367. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $131,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

