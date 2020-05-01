Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Down 7.1% in April

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,601. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $5,931,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,526 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.58. 1,544,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,034. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

