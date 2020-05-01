Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Down 10.6% in April

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 540,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,327. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clarus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clarus by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

