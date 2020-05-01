CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million. On average, analysts expect CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $418.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. ValuEngine cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

