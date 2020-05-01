Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $186.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.63. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

