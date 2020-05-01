Codemasters Group’s (CDM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

CDM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 274 ($3.60). 315,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.16. The company has a market cap of $409.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. Codemasters Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.