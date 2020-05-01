Codexis (CDXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 13,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.42. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $696.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,425.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,702 shares of company stock valued at $446,012 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

