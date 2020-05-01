CoinDeal Token Price Tops $0.0301 on Top Exchanges (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $30,854.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.02412360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198270 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00062590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,059,138 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com.

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.