CoinUs Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, CoinUs has traded up 39% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $324,724.29 and approximately $465.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000174 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

