Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $69.13. 2,628,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,621. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

