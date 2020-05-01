Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Cap of $557,390.84

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $557,390.84 and $26,130.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,827.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.02900828 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00632466 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005153 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000535 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

