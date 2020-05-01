Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of COLB traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 643,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,026. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

