Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,304 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Corning by 700.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.