Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,846 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $69.99 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.