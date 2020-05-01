Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Up 8.2% in April

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CTBI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,150. The firm has a market cap of $636.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

