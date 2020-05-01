Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,506 at Deutsche Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,506 ($19.81) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,920 ($25.26) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,628.40 ($21.42).

Shares of CPG stock traded down GBX 65 ($0.86) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,271 ($16.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,222.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,738.09. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

In related news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

