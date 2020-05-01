Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $360,575.81 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Conceal has a market capitalization of $360,575.81 and $138,581.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00937681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00032092 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00278053 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00160361 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,079,930 coins and its circulating supply is 7,210,733 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.