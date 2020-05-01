ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director William Thompson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. FMR LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 300,282 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,677,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 176,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 5,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,961. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

