ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s current price.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of CNOB traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 151,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $647.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

