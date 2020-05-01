Conning Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

CCL stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.98. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.