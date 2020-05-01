Conning Inc. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 246,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $2,865,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 167,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 107,908 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 70,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $15.33 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

