Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

