Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Update

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 35.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CONN. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $6.26. 966,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.09 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.86%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 445,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 370,813 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 164,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 151,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

