ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 115.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.06. 808,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,050,338. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

