Constellation Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $125,912.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $125,912.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.97 or 0.03976038 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035945 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009646 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

