Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0056

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Contentos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $799,680.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00048299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.12 or 0.03987731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00061625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036023 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009781 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,264,120,145 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.