Continental AG (ETR:CON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €101.50 ($118.02).

Several research analysts recently commented on CON shares. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

ETR:CON opened at €77.20 ($89.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59. Continental has a 52-week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 52-week high of €157.26 ($182.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.61.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

