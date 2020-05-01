CONTRACOIN Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00012769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $47,296.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.02397424 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,068 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

