ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTEC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 177 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

Shares of LON:CTEC traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 207 ($2.72). 1,726,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.60.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). As a group, analysts forecast that ConvaTec Group will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian May acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73). Also, insider Dr John McAdam acquired 23,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

