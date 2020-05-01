Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,868 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after buying an additional 265,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

APD stock opened at $225.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.43 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

