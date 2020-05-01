Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 18,303 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $1,403,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.5% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $91.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.