Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.71. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

